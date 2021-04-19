The latest Xbox Update has arrived which brings leaderboards in the Xbox App, improvements to Xbox Game Pass, and a handy downloading option.

The collection of updates that have been going through the Xbox Insiders program have finally reached general availability in the latest update that’s available today.

In this update, Xbox Game Pass is receiving the most substantial update, with three new features. Based on what you’ve been playing, Xbox Game Pass will now serve you up recommendations and collections of games to enjoy under a new section of “Because you played” which should aid discoverability amidst all the titles available on Game Pass.

Additionally, the “Play with Friends” section is being launched in this Xbox update, which will show what games your friends are playing in one convenient spot, where you can jump right in and join them, or start downloading the game to do that later.

Achievement leaderboards have also been added to the ever-evolving Xbox mobile app which in the last update, got achievement support itself. “Starting today, select gamers can check out monthly leaderboards to see how you rank against your friends” The Xbox Wire news post reads, functioning similarly to the console feature.

Lastly, there’s a new button while downloading games to suspend game features. Downloading queues may often be slowed by programmes running in the background requiring multiplayer bandwidth, so this nifty button suspends programs and frees up bandwidth for downloading.