Microsoft has announced the features coming to Xbox in this September’s Xbox Update, which sees consoles getting the latest Edge browser and a “Play Later” queue for Xbox Game Pass.

While this month’s Xbox update may not be the most exciting, as console Cloud Gaming is still a while away, there’s still plenty for Xbox fans to enjoy on both console and PC.

The biggest feature coming in this months update to Xbox consoles is everyone’s favourite browser, Edge. Boasting “improved web standards and a fast, secure, and modern browsing experience right from your console,” this version of Microsoft Edge will be a “streamlined gaming experience” where you can send tabs to other devices as to not clog up your valuable screen real estate.

In this Xbox Update, players can also look forward to a new “Play Later” list for the Xbox Game Pass library, so you can curate a list of what catches your eye to return to later once you’ve freed up some storage space. Xbox will also serve you up some “personalized recommendations for games to add your list,” to try and help you uncover some gaming delights that may have passed you by.

Lastly in this months Xbox Update, Microsoft is updating the Xbox app for Windows 10 once more, with support for playing Xbox Game Pass games from the cloud, as well as support for remote play to your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console.