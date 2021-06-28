Xbox has announced an expanded series of “Designed for Xbox Mobile Accessories” for iOS devices after the Xbox Cloud Gaming launch.

To go along with the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is now available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimat members in 22 select countries, Xbox has unveiled new Designed for Xbox accessories for mobile cloud gaming on iOS.

If you’re not yet an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member but want to get in on this new fangled cloud gaming, then Backbone have you covered with their Backbone One controller as included alongside the controller are three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for you to enjoy.

Newly updated to be compatible with all iPhone models running iOS 13 or later, this controller features a button on the back to quickly open up and start playing your favourite Xbox games anywhere.

The Backbone One also lets you capture your gameplay straight from the controller with a press of a button, just as the new Xbox Wireless Controllers that came with the Series X|S do. This lets you share more gaming moments with your friends, who you can interact with through a “dynamic Xbox Game Pass feed within its reimagined user interface,” via the Backbone app.

Xbox also unveiled that the Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller has a new version designed for iOS devices with their lightning ports. As you’d expect if you’ve seen the Razer Kishi for Android, this mobile controller features an ergonomic design and clickable analog thumbsticks for the best experience possible when gaming on the go.

If you’d prefer to stick with a controller, OtterBox has you covered, as Xbox has also showcased the OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries which gives you a modular battery solution for on the go gaming. With quick release batteries, you can swap them “on-the-fly with one hand during gameplay – no pause needed –,” allowing you to keep your controller charged with no pesky pausing mid-game.