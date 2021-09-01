Xbox has announced that during the upcoming Tokyo Game Show, they’ll be showing off some “exclusive news and content” during their 50-minute show.

Xbox’s Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021 is due to be held on the opening day of the event, the 30th of September 2021 at 6 pm Japan Standard Time / 5 am ET, 10 am BST.

While it’s currently unclear what this “exclusive news and content” might entail, it’s possible that we’ll see a repeat of last years Xbox presentation, in which they unveiled Japan-related content for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

With Xbox often underperforming in Japan compared to regional markets, and 2021 marking 20 years of Xbox, it’s possible that we might see Microsoft go all out to try and impress.

Alongside Xbox, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Konami, Capcom, 505 Games, Ubisoft, and Tencent Games have all announced that they’ll be part of 2021’s Tokyo Game Show, being spread across the four days of running from the 30th of September to the 3rd of October.