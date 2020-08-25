Microsoft’s new internal developer The Initiative has hired a collection of new developers from some beloved development studios.

Reported by IGN, The Initiative recently picked up 16 new developers that have worked on massive successful AAA products for current-gen consoles.

Within the group, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers director Remi Lacoste has joined the new studio in the role of Experiential Director; Destiny 2 narrative lead Christine Thompson is in a lead writer position and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order designer Justin Perez is now senior systems designer.

Not much is known about the secret project going on over at The Initiative, but many rumours have suggested that the developer is currently working on either a reboot or sequel of Perfect Dark.