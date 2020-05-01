Microsoft has revealed that there will be an Xbox Summer event will reveal more of their first-party offerings for Xbox One and the next-gen Xbox Series X.
While Microsoft will be hosting an Inside Xbox stream next week to highlight third-party offerings on their next-gen console, the first true look at the next-gen console’s games will come during an Xbox Summer livestream.
Revealed by Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg, the Xbox Summer event will reveal and showcase numerous first-party Xbox games.
“Yes this show is timed as more of a typical pre-E3 beat and to give a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay from our partners,” Greenberg said when asked about the nature of the Inside Xbox stream. “We got a lot to share this summer and heading into holiday, so will give more details on that next week too!”
We will share more information on our plans for summer up to launch next week.
