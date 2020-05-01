Microsoft has revealed that there will be an Xbox Summer event will reveal more of their first-party offerings for Xbox One and the next-gen Xbox Series X.

While Microsoft will be hosting an Inside Xbox stream next week to highlight third-party offerings on their next-gen console, the first true look at the next-gen console’s games will come during an Xbox Summer livestream.

Revealed by Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg, the Xbox Summer event will reveal and showcase numerous first-party Xbox games.

“Yes this show is timed as more of a typical pre-E3 beat and to give a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay from our partners,” Greenberg said when asked about the nature of the Inside Xbox stream. “We got a lot to share this summer and heading into holiday, so will give more details on that next week too!”