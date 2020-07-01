New Xbox studio The Initiative will reportedly show their first game this month

Newly formed Xbox studio The Initiative will showcase their debut game at Xbox’s upcoming July showcase, according to reports.

Reported by games outlet VGC following the news of the Xbox Series X first-party games showcase streaming date, it was reported that Microsoft’s built from the ground up game development team The Initiative will reveal their first game at the event.

Founded back in 2018 by developers from Crystal Dynamics, Sony Santa Monica, Naughty Dog and more, it’s been heavily alluded to that the new developer will be working on a reboot/return to the Perfect Dark franchise for the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Microsoft’s foundation of The Initiative is part of the company’s internal movement to create more exclusive content for Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass after a generation of getting outshone by Sony’s exclusive lineup for PlayStation 4, such as Spider-Man and The Last of Us 2.

Microsoft has also spent a considerable amount acquiring studios like Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment, Playground Games and more.

So far, these acquisitions haven’t resulted in much exclusive content, but every studio is working on exciting new projects for Microsoft’s next-gen systems. Obsidian is creating Grounded and, supposedly, a new AAA RPG. inXile Entertainment is crafting a next-gen RPG using Unreal Engine 5. Ninja Theory is creating Hellblade 2 and Project Mara.