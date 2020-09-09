Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders start September 22nd

Microsoft has revealed that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders will open on September 22nd.

Revealed following the news of the Xbox Series X price and release date, Microsoft conformed that Xbox Series X preorders and Xbox Series S preorders will be launching on the same day: September 22nd.

Both consoles are also available to purchase through Xbox All Access, a monthly payment service that will give players access to the console of their choice, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. A console, hundreds of games and online multiplayer.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will cost $499 or $299 respectively. Their Xbox All Access choice makes that $35 a month or $25 a month.