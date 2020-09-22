You can now pre-order Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in India from Amazon and Flipkart. Xbox Series X costs 49,900 INR while the Xbox Series S costs 34,990 INR. You can pre-order them using the below links:

Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s fastest, most powerful console ever. It is powered by custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The new system on a chip (SOC) has been built from the ground up for speed and performance, with 12 teraflops of processing power and with compatibility in mind for four generations of games. For the first time ever on console, a groundbreaking split motherboard keeps the Xbox Series X internals evenly temperature-controlled, allowing for the console to output more power.

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s smallest console ever. This all-digital console is powered by the same custom-designed processor as the Xbox Series X. It also powered by the same Xbox Velocity Architecture that powers the Series X. The custom 1TB SSD and CPU, and deep software integration, making for richer and more dynamic living worlds unlike anything ever seen before on an affordable console.