Xbox Series X size compared against many modern consoles

A Polish YouTuber has compared the size of Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X console against a wide variety of modern consoles.

The video, released by YouTube channel Maniak Gaming, takes a look at a “non-functioning prototype” version of the Xbox Series X console. As for its legitimacy, the next-gen console hits all the right marks: the console prototype even has the leaked rubber ring on the bottom and a Hello From Seattle brand.

Maniak Gaming didn’t explain how they came to nab a next-gen Xbox Series X, but they do compare it against a wide range of modern consoles for our entertainment. It’s bigger than a GameCube, taller (but much smaller) than an original Xbox One and much different in shape to a PS4 Pro.

Check out the video below:

Now all that’s needed in a PlayStation 5 size comparison because ooooo lord, that boy is thick!