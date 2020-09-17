Xbox Series X & S preorders start on September 22 11 AM ET

Microsoft has confirmed the specific timeframe that Xbox Series X & S preorders will start.

According to the console manufacturer, the preorder start time for both the high-end Xbox Series X and budget-focused Xbox Series S will start simultaneously at 8 a.m. Pacific, 11 a.m. Eastern on September 22. For UK retailers, preordering will start at 8am BST.

Here’s where Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders will be available:

US

Microsoft Store

Amazon

Target

Walmart

Best Buy

Costco

Sam’s Club

Gamestop

Newegg

The Army and Airforce Exchange Service

UK via Twitter

Microsoft Store

Amazon

GAME

Argos

Currys PC World

Tesco

Smyths Toys

John Lewis & Partners

AO .com

Very .co.uk

ShopTo .net

SimplyGames

Microsoft has warned of low stock for Xbox Series X & S preorders exclusively in the United Kingdom, possibly due to complications with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other countries do not seem to be as affected.