Xbox Series X & S preorders start on September 22 11 AM ET

Microsoft has confirmed the specific timeframe that Xbox Series X & S preorders will start.
According to the console manufacturer, the preorder start time for both the high-end Xbox Series X and budget-focused Xbox Series S will start simultaneously at 8 a.m. Pacific, 11 a.m. Eastern on September 22. For UK retailers, preordering will start at 8am BST.
Here’s where Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders will be available:
US
- Microsoft Store
- Amazon
- Target
- Walmart
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Gamestop
- Newegg
- The Army and Airforce Exchange Service
UK via Twitter
- Microsoft Store
- Amazon
- GAME
- Argos
- Currys PC World
- Tesco
- Smyths Toys
- John Lewis & Partners
- AO .com
- Very .co.uk
- ShopTo .net
- SimplyGames
Microsoft has warned of low stock for Xbox Series X & S preorders exclusively in the United Kingdom, possibly due to complications with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other countries do not seem to be as affected.
