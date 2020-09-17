Xbox Series X & S preorders start on September 22 11 AM ET

by Lewis White

 

Microsoft has confirmed the specific timeframe that Xbox Series X & S preorders will start.

According to the console manufacturer, the preorder start time for both the high-end Xbox Series X and budget-focused Xbox Series S will start simultaneously at 8 a.m. Pacific, 11 a.m. Eastern on September 22. For UK retailers, preordering will start at 8am BST.

Here’s where Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S preorders will be available:

US

  • Microsoft Store
  • Amazon
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Sam’s Club
  • Gamestop
  • Newegg
  • The Army and Airforce Exchange Service

UK via Twitter

  • Microsoft Store
  • Amazon
  • GAME
  • Argos
  • Currys PC World
  • Tesco
  • Smyths Toys
  • John Lewis & Partners
  • AO .com
  • Very .co.uk
  • ShopTo .net
  • SimplyGames

Microsoft has warned of low stock for Xbox Series X & S preorders exclusively in the United Kingdom, possibly due to complications with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other countries do not seem to be as affected.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments