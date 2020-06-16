Bandai Namco’s cross-gen anime RPG is still a mysterious game for many, but now that Scarlet Nexus gameplay has finally been released in full, we can get a grasp of what we can expect to play.
Shown off through a new Scarlet Nexus gameplay trailer released on IGN, the new video shows off a slew of new gameplay footage that looks gorgeous on next-gen hardware. Despite being a cross-gen game, Bandai Namco’s new anime game looks extremely crisp with dense environments and gorgeously detailed textures.
Check out the new description below:
In Scarlet Nexus, you take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the Other Suppression Force (OSF) aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, you will explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities.
Scarlet Nexus’ combat is front and center in this Scarlet Nexus gameplay trailer. Watching Yuito slice, dice, and wield his psionic powers to weaponize the environment to bring down The Others is on full display in this next gen action game. But combat and Scarlet Nexus gameplay isn’t the only thing to look out for in this Scarlet Nexus trailer. It also shows off the game’s slick animation art style and gives players a more frightening look at the game’s villains, The Others. Constantly tortured by their endless mutation, The Others feast on the brains of the living to calm their pain- and they must be stopped.