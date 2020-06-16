Bandai Namco’s cross-gen anime RPG is still a mysterious game for many, but now that Scarlet Nexus gameplay has finally been released in full, we can get a grasp of what we can expect to play.

Shown off through a new Scarlet Nexus gameplay trailer released on IGN, the new video shows off a slew of new gameplay footage that looks gorgeous on next-gen hardware. Despite being a cross-gen game, Bandai Namco’s new anime game looks extremely crisp with dense environments and gorgeously detailed textures.

Check out the new description below: