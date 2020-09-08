Xbox Series X pricing finally leaked, will launch on November 10

by Pradeep

 

Series X price Xbox consoles Xbox Series X release date xbox series x Xbox cross-gen

Following the leak about the Xbox Series S console, Xbox Series X pricing and launch date got leaked online. Windows Central today reported that Xbox Series X console will cost $499 and it will be available from November 10. Microsoft will also make Xbox Series X available with a $35 per month Xbox All Access financing option.

Xbox Series X is powered by a custom processor that leverages the latest RDNA 2 and Zen 2 architectures from AMD to deliver a “best-in-class” next generation processor. This processor delivers more than 12 TFLOPs of GPU power along with more than four times the CPU processing power of the Xbox One X. Series X includes the “highest memory bandwidth of any next generation console” with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, including 10GB of GPU optimised memory at 560 GB/s to “keep the processor fed with no bottlenecks.”

Xbox Series S is expected to be priced at $299 making it a great deal for those who are planning to get the next-gen console but can’t spend a lot on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S will also be available with a $25 per month Xbox All Access financing option.

Source: WindowsCentral

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments