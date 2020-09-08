Xbox Series X pricing finally leaked, will launch on November 10

Following the leak about the Xbox Series S console, Xbox Series X pricing and launch date got leaked online. Windows Central today reported that Xbox Series X console will cost $499 and it will be available from November 10. Microsoft will also make Xbox Series X available with a $35 per month Xbox All Access financing option.

Xbox Series X is powered by a custom processor that leverages the latest RDNA 2 and Zen 2 architectures from AMD to deliver a “best-in-class” next generation processor. This processor delivers more than 12 TFLOPs of GPU power along with more than four times the CPU processing power of the Xbox One X. Series X includes the “highest memory bandwidth of any next generation console” with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, including 10GB of GPU optimised memory at 560 GB/s to “keep the processor fed with no bottlenecks.”

Xbox Series S is expected to be priced at $299 making it a great deal for those who are planning to get the next-gen console but can’t spend a lot on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S will also be available with a $25 per month Xbox All Access financing option.

