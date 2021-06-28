Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can use Xbox Cloud Gaming which is now being powered by Xbox Series X hardware.

After being in limited testing for two months, Xbox Cloud Gaming has finally been released to all eligible Xbox Game Pass Ulitmate members to use, on PCs, Apple phones and tablets, and on browsers.

Alongside the official release of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft has also finished upgrading their datacentre’s around the globe to be running on Xbox Series X hardware so you can have the best experience possible when using cloud gaming.

Running the most powerful Xbox hardware to date, these Series X powered datacentres will allow for “faster load times, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming,” according to the Xbox Wire news post.

Unfortunately, Xbox’s Cloud Gaming is only available in 22 countries for now, with more regions being supported in the future. While we don’t know every country Xbox is targeting, we do know that by the end of the year, Xbox Cloud Gaming is expected to roll out to Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan.

In the future, we can also expect to see Xbox’s Cloud Gaming service on more screens, with Microsoft working with TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience directly into Smart TVs with no other hardware needed beyond a controller.