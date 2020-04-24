Xbox Series X game reveals are “not too far off”, says Spencer

As gaming fans eagerly await the upcoming next-generation of consoles, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has insisted that Xbox Series X game reveals are closer than you’d think.

While the cancellation of E3 2020 has reportedly sent the usually scheduled horde of game announcements into the air, Phil Spencer has stated that the exciting Xbox Series X game reveals are “not too far off”.

I’ve never been more excited about Xbox plans.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, the Xbox boss revealed that the gaming company is planning to show off its Xbox Series X game reveals in the near future.

“Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch. Team is doing great work and adapting,” Phil Spencer said. “I’ve never been more excited about Xbox plans. We’ve heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games)”.

We expect to see the upcoming Xbox Series X game reveals sometime during May, the same time frame that Sony is allegedly planning to properly show off the PlayStation 5.

There are a few games that we’re expecting to see at Xbox’s game reveal showcase. While the planned launch game Halo Infinite is bound to be an awesome showcase of the power differential between Xbox One X and Xbox Series X, we’re very excited to see the likes of Forza Motorsport 8 and Fable 4.