Surprise, Xbox Series X exclusives will technically be nonexistent for at least a year on Microsoft’s next-generation console.

For a least the first year of release, all Xbox “exclusive” games will also be playable on current generation hardware. Xbox One and Xbox One X gamers will not miss out on any first-party titles for a good while.

“As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices,” revealed Head of Xbox Game Studio’ Matt Booty to outlet MCV.

“We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we’re committed to them with content.”

This means that any exclusive title that launches on an Xbox console will be on both generations of Xbox hardware. Games such as Halo Infinite, which is already confirmed to be cross-gen, Hellblade 2 and more will be playable across generations.

This isn’t a new trend for Microsoft: Xbox One exclusives Titanfall and Forza Horizon 2 were available on both Xbox One and Xbox 360. While a whole year of non-exclusivity is certainly a pro-consumer move, it is a questionable one.