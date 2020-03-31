Xbox Series X controller uses AA batteries for flexibility

Microsoft has explained the reasoning behind the Xbox Series X controller’s use of AA batteries.

That’s right, the Xbox Series X controller still utilizes additional AA batteries to power the controller, a fact that some gamers have an issue with.

Talking to Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry, Xbox’s partner director of program management Jason Ronald explained that the reasoning behind the need for AAs is for customer flexibility.

“What it comes down to is when actually talking to gamers, it’s kind of polarising and there is a strong camp that really want AAs,” Roland said.

“So just giving flexibility is the way to please both [sets of] people… You can use a rechargeable battery pack and it works just like it does on the Elite, [but] it is a separate thing.”

While disposable AA batteries are a one-and-done deal, rechargeable AA batteries last for days on a standard Xbox One controller. For those who get a pack of four rechargeable batteries, you’ll always have a fully charged pair to slap into your Xbox Series X controller.