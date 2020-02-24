Microsoft’s Xbox Series X may be the one to watch as the next generation rolls around. In a surprise turn of events, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer has confirmed that the next-gen console will have a 12-Teraflop GPU under the hood.

Originally revealed back at The Game Awards 2019 alongside the impressive Hellblade 2, the Xbox Series X has been rumoured to have a GPU more powerful than the PlayStation 5. With this surprise confirmation of impressive hardware horsepower, that might be true.

In an Xbox Wire blog post, Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed the internals of the Xbox Series X. According to Spencer, the console is going to achieve a balance between power and speed with a beefy GPU and a speedy CPU.

“Xbox Series X is our most powerful console ever powered by our custom designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures,” Spencer revealed. “Delivering four times the processing power of an Xbox One and enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance – twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One. Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming.”