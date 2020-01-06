On January 6th, during AMD’s CES 2020 presentation, both the back of and the controller for the Xbox Series X were finally revealed.

The back of Microsoft’s upcoming console contains 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, 2 USB-C ports, and an S/PDIF port, along with the usual power port.

The dual HDMI ports can point to a lot of things, including support for 8K, support for both VR and AR, just looking really cool, and multiple monitor use. We’re not too sure just which, if any, of these things it could be just yet (although we do know that the Xbox Series X will support 8K). We’ll let you know as soon as we do.

You can check out the back of the Xbox Series X in both static and dynamic mode thanks to Wario64 on Twitter.

GIF version of Xbox Series X rear shot pic.twitter.com/eZnAYmhuii — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 6, 2020

The front of the console also has a typical USB port – but just the one. That means that you might have to make some compromises when it comes to external hard drives.

The Xbox Series X controller also, unsurprisingly, looks a lot like a typical Xbox controller. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, right?

Xbox Series controller at different angles pic.twitter.com/tlKHZPVwAP — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 6, 2020

However, the D-Pad now more closely resembles that of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series and the controller sports a new button that appears to be a “Share” button.

I’m quite a fan of the new controller design, but I’m still wondering how I’m going to fit the rather cuboid-esque Xbox Series X onto my rather small gaming shelf. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Earlier today, we reported on how Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has changed his profile picture on Twitter to what appears to be the processor that powers the Xbox Series X.

The processor is a custom SoC that Microsoft built in partnership with AMD. You can check it out below, along with the words “8K” and “Project Scarlett” engraved on it.

You can also follow Phil on Twitter by following the link here in order to keep up with Xbox news.

If you’re a little out the loop on what this new Xbox actually is, don’t worry: we’ve got you covered. The Xbox Series X is the official name of what used to be the Xbox Scarlett.

Announced during The Game Awards in December 2019, the console is set to be Microsoft’s most advanced console to date, rivalling the upcoming PlayStation 5.

Perhaps a little confusingly, the Xbox Series X’s real name is actually just “Xbox.” The “Series X” denotes the type of new Xbox that it is – like how the Xbox One X is different to the Xbox One S.

Xbox Series X is a name designed for derivative iterations, although the second release in this new console lineup doesn’t appear to be a more powerful take on Microsoft’s upcoming machine.

The Xbox Series X is likely to be succeeded by the Xbox Series S, a lower-powered, cheaper variant in-development as Xbox Lockhart.