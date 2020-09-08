Xbox Series S UK price revealed; cheaper than a Switch

Following on from the reveal of the US pricing for the lower-power Xbox Series S, Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Series S UK price. For once, there isn’t a significant markup.
While many modern consoles from Microsoft – such as the Xbox One X and the original Xbox One – saw inflated prices for their UK prices when compared to their American launch price, the Xbox Series S UK price is extremely cheap.
With the United States launching the console for $299 dollars, history would make you think that the console would cost around £289/£299 to cover technology tax charges. However, Microsoft will not be doing that this generation.
Instead, Microsoft will be launching the console at just £249.99, a cheaper launch price than the Nintendo Switch. No horrible markups for us! Woohoo!
? Let’s make it official!
Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ? smallest ? Xbox ever. £249.99 (ERP).
Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/fGp13TkFjU
— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) September 8, 2020
Source: Twitter