Xbox Series S UK price revealed; cheaper than a Switch

by Lewis White

 

Following on from the reveal of the US pricing for the lower-power Xbox Series S, Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Series S UK price. For once, there isn’t a significant markup. 

While many modern consoles from Microsoft – such as the Xbox One X and the original Xbox One – saw inflated prices for their UK prices when compared to their American launch price, the Xbox Series S UK price is extremely cheap.

With the United States launching the console for $299 dollars, history would make you think that the console would cost around £289/£299 to cover technology tax charges. However, Microsoft will not be doing that this generation.

Instead, Microsoft will be launching the console at just £249.99, a cheaper launch price than the Nintendo Switch. No horrible markups for us! Woohoo!

Source: Twitter

