Update: Microsoft has officially released their Xbox Series S trailer after it leaked hours ago.

Now posted on the official Xbox YouTube channel, the $299.99/£249.99 1440p next-gen console is available to view in full HD. Check it out below:

Original: A new Xbox Series S trailer has leaked, revealing a bunch of key details for Microsoft’s budget entry into next-gen gaming. 

Published online by Microsoft Insider WalkingCat, the leaked Xbox Series S trailer includes a bunch of intriguing information that has yet to be revealed.

Here’s what the trailer says about the upcoming console:

  • 60% smaller than Xbox Series X
  • Seamless Game Switching
  • All-Digital
  • 1440p up to 120fps
  • DirectX Ray-tracing
  • Variable Rate Shading
  • Variable Refresh Rate
  • Ultra-Low Latency
  • Custom 512GB SSD
  • 4K streaming media playback
  • 4K upscaling for games

Check out the leaked Xbox Series S trailer below:

For more information on the next-gen Series S console, check out the revealed price alongside the leaked price of the more powerful Xbox Series X.

Comments