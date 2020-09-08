Update: Microsoft has officially released their Xbox Series S trailer after it leaked hours ago.

Now posted on the official Xbox YouTube channel, the $299.99/£249.99 1440p next-gen console is available to view in full HD. Check it out below:

Original: A new Xbox Series S trailer has leaked, revealing a bunch of key details for Microsoft’s budget entry into next-gen gaming.

Published online by Microsoft Insider WalkingCat, the leaked Xbox Series S trailer includes a bunch of intriguing information that has yet to be revealed.

Here’s what the trailer says about the upcoming console:

60% smaller than Xbox Series X

Seamless Game Switching

All-Digital

1440p up to 120fps

DirectX Ray-tracing

Variable Rate Shading

Variable Refresh Rate

Ultra-Low Latency

Custom 512GB SSD

4K streaming media playback

4K upscaling for games

Check out the leaked Xbox Series S trailer below:

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020

For more information on the next-gen Series S console, check out the revealed price alongside the leaked price of the more powerful Xbox Series X.