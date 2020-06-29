The constantly leaked Xbox Lockhart may finally be acknowledged by Microsoft as an Xbox Series S reveal its reportedly scheduled to stream in August.

Reported by Eurogamer, the upcoming Xbox Series S reveal was supposedly scheduled for this month as part of Microsoft’s big Xbox E3 2020 lineup. However, with the industry’s departure from the ESA’s annual trade show due to Coronavirus, Microsoft has forged their own path.

However, with the beefier Xbox Series X still front and center for Microsoft’s next-gen “power” battle against PlayStation 5, the company will be showcasing next-gen games targeting the highest denominator next month.

With the Xbox Series S reveal now pushed from June to August, we expect Microsoft to deliver hard on its promise of next-gen titles at their first-party showcase next month. While rumours of Perfect Dark, Fable and more would be great showcases, all eyes are peeled for the next-gen version of Halo Infinite.

Xbox Series S, aka Project Lockhart, is one of Microsoft’s worst kept secrets. From developer documents to Windows 10 OS leaks, there’s an overwhelming amount of evidence to suggest the Series S is real.

Your move, Microsoft.