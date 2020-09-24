Xbox Series S price reduced in Japan ahead of TGS 2020

Microsoft has already slashed the already cheap Xbox Series S price in Japanese markets.

Announced on the Xbox Japan Twitter account, the price of Microsoft’s budget-focused next-gen machine is already being slashed from ¥32,980 to ¥29,980.

Microsoft’s price cut of the Series S is equivalent of a £23 discount of the Xbox Series S price, essentially a 9% discount on the unreleased device for Japanese consumers.

This news comes ahead of Xbox’s appearance as the opening act at Tokyo Game Show 2020, an event that many thought would see the reveal of the Series S system as the brand’s entryway into the Japanese market.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated in the past that the company hopes to improve their Japanese reputation for this generation after three failed attempts at selling consoles in that market. Spencer claims that the brand’s small following in Japan “isn’t acceptable”.

One of Phil Spencer’s plans for increasing the brand’s popularity in Japan was the acquisition or forming of a Japanese game studio. That plan came to fruition recently: Microsoft’s $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media gives them ownership of Shinji Mikaki’s studio Tango Gameworks.