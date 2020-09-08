Xbox Series S design and price revealed in the latest leak

Microsoft has been rumoured to launch a cheaper variant of Xbox Series X gaming console. Codenamed Lockhart, the Xbox Series S is expected to be a low power sibling of the Xbox Series X console.

Now a leaked render from industry insider Brad Sams has given us the first look at the Xbox Series S. The render shows a massive grill on the front and a USB Type-A port. According to the leaks, Xbox Series S will forgo the disk drive and will be an all-digital low power variant of the Xbox Series X.

In addition to Brad’s leak, Walking Cat has posted a 5-second snippet from what looks like an internal Microsoft presentation. The clip compares Series S to Xbox Series X. The clip confirms that Series S will follow a compact form factor when compared to Series X.

Xbox Series S is expected to be priced at $299 making it a great deal for those who are planning to get the next-gen console but can’t spend a lot on Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X.