Xbox Series S design and price revealed in the latest leak

by Sean Chan

Microsoft has been rumoured to launch a cheaper variant of Xbox Series X gaming console. Codenamed Lockhart, the Xbox Series S is expected to be a low power sibling of the Xbox Series X console.

Now a leaked render from industry insider Brad Sams has given us the first look at the Xbox Series S. The render shows a massive grill on the front and a USB Type-A port. According to the leaks, Xbox Series S will forgo the disk drive and will be an all-digital low power variant of the Xbox Series X.

In addition to Brad’s leak, Walking Cat has posted a 5-second snippet from what looks like an internal Microsoft presentation. The clip compares Series S to Xbox Series X. The clip confirms that Series S will follow a compact form factor when compared to Series X.

Xbox Series S is expected to be priced at $299 making it a great deal for those who are planning to get the next-gen console but can’t spend a lot on Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments