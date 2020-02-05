The iconic British travel guides company Rough Guides has released an oddity for collectors of the publisher’s long-running book series: The Rough Guide to Xbox.

Written by Neil McQuillian, the 184-page book delves into eight Xbox One X Enhanced games and delivers intriguing information on their intricately designed worlds.

The featured games are as follows:

Forza Horizon 4

Sea of Thieves

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Anthem

Halo 5: Guardians

Metro Exodus

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

“Rough Guides has always been a reflection of the way people travel. In-game travel and photography has become such a phenomenon that they had to make a guide to it,” said author Neil McQuillian. “People take in-game photographs and videos of scenery so often now, it’s clear that people really do feel like they are visiting these worlds.

“They aren’t just playing these games for the characters, but also to explore the worlds as if they are travelling in it themselves. But this book isn’t just for gamers. We hope other people will be pick it up and be given a different perspective on gaming.”

For more information on the now-released travel guide, visit the Rough Guide to Xbox web page here.

Xbox was kind enough to send us a copy of the new book and it’s an intriguing, tongue-in-cheek read. From interesting anecdotes on the world’s of Halo 5 to commentary on British public transport in Forza Horizon 4, there’s a lot to love!