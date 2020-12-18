Xbox has joined Sony in agreeing to refund all digital copies of Cyberpunk 2077.

As we reported earlier today, Sony announced that every customer of CD Projekt RED’s sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 would be eligible for a refund if they purchased the game on the PlayStation Store.

“To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice,” Xbox announced on Twitter.

“While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles.”

Xbox has not gone as far as Sony in regards to the recently released game. While both companies are offering full refunds for the game, Sony has gone as far as to completely delist the game from the PlayStation Store in response.

At the time of writing, Cyberpunk 2077 is still available for sale on the Xbox Store. There isn’t any hint of a warning for customers who may be out of the loop when it comes to the game’s technical state.

For those who are out of the loop, Cyberpunk 2077 is a technical disaster on base Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game’s shockingly poor performance on both machines has led to a largely unplayable experience for players on older consoles.

CD Projekt RED has apologised for misleading owners of older consoles and refusing to reveal any gameplay of those versions of the game. While updates are promised to come to the game within the coming months, there’s no guarantee that they’ll somehow fix the game’s current state, but it may get better.

CD Projekt RED owners have reportedly lost over $1 billion in collective wealth following the negative backlash of Cyberpunk 2077. Stock prices continue to plummet.