Along with dropping brand new information on what the Xbox Series X has in store for us, Microsoft has another surprise for all Xbox One users: a brand new Xbox One Home design.

The new update for all Xbox One consoles was released today, the 24th of February, 2020, and has several brand new features to refresh your Xbox experience.

If you’re into knowing just which update it is, it’s OS version 10.0.18363.9135 (19h1_release_xbox_dev_2002.200219-1515).

If you’re an Xbox Insider, you’ll have already been lucky enough to be privy to most of the update’s new features in the #2002 update. If not, read on to see what’s in store!

The new Simplified Home design is designed to be more streamlined and more natural, removing the Twists from the top in favour of dedicated rows for Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, Xbox Community, and the Microsoft Store. All users can add or remove rows to make Home feel more homely.

Xbox One players will also find that their My Games & Apps has received a UI update. This update includes content grouping and labels.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers now have the ability to view and install individual games through the app, meaning you no longer have to install an entire game bundle to access just one game.

If you’re bothered by where notifications appear or just the concept of notifications in general, then good news – you can now toggle just which notifications appear and where they pop up. In order to do this, just head over to Settings > Preferences > Notifications and choose “Default notification position.”

You’ll have six positions on-screen to choose from. Just bear in mind that some games may ignore your chosen settings in favour of what they feel is best for you.

Image support is now live in conversations! Using the Xbox mobile app, you can now send images – including GIFs – while messaging your Xbox Live friends. These images can be viewed in both the app and through your Xbox One. Image content can be toggled based on your message safety settings.

Microsoft has also given Xbox One users a number of updates to help freshen up your Mixer viewing experience. You can now switch the chat mode to Classic, which shows the Mixer chat in a special dedicated space next to the video. You can also change your video resolution and see more information about streamers while on your console.

Finally, Xbox One users now have a brand new storage management feature in the form of the “Move” option. The “Move” option can be used to move items from your console to external storage, or simply remove them forever.

To find out which OS version you’re running, follow the steps below:

Press the Xbox button to open the guide. Select System > Settings. Select System > Console info. You’ll find your OS listed in the second column.

If you’re updating your system and you’re trying to work out which OS you’re on, pull both triggers and press both bumpers on your controller at once. You’ll find your OS version listed as “Build.” Happy gaming!

P.S. Thank you to Zain J. for the tip that the Xbox update was live! If you have a tip for us, you can always contact us using this form or give us a shout on Twitter.