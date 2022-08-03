Xbox-NY Liberty partnership gives us Xbox-inspired WNBA court

Gallery

The game between New York Liberty WNBA team and Los Angeles Sparks this August 2 and August 3 feels a bit extra. And that’s because of the new gaming-inspired basketball court made possible through Xbox’s partnership with the Brooklyn-based team. The court features Xbox logos, green touches, and other design elements inspired by the video gaming brand.

On the other hand, considering that not everyone could go to Barclays Center for the game, Xbox also unveiled the virtual Xbox-branded Liberty court via Dunking Simulator in Roblox. Apparently, the experience won’t be as ultra-satisfying as other high-end simulator games, but the metaverse version of the court will include pyrotechnics, fireworks, fan chants, and more.

Alongside this partnership with NY Liberty, Xbox pronounces its support for women in sports and gaming by promising to donate to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation or Girls Who Code. On July 20, it can be recalled that Xbox also announced its partnership with other associations, such as Atlanta Dream, England Senior Women’s Football Team, and France Senior Women’s Football Team.

Those who want to support the donation for Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and Girls Who Code are invited to the Power Her Dreams website, where they will be asked for a “dream” submission.

“For every submission made on the site from now through September 30, Microsoft will donate $10 to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation or Girls Who Code, with up to a maximum donation of $50,000 per nonprofit,” Xbox announces on its blog post.