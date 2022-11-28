The Callisto Protocol, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Megalan 11, and more are coming to Xbox

Xbox is releasing nine new games to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass starting today up to December 2. Here is a quick summary of the games to expect from the service.

Speedgunner Ultra

November 29

Have the ability to instantly shift between a robot or a jet form in this platforming shoot-em-up game. Defeat enemies along the way by using your capability wisely.

Soccer Story

November 29 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery – Available on day one with Game Pass)

It is more than just a soccer game: it is a challenge filled with puzzles and secrets, too! Even more, you’ll face a variety of enemies, including sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners, and ninjas. Enjoy its single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs, and wacky soccer-adjacent sports, or try its four-player local multiplayer match mode, where you can challenge animal captains.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC)

November 30 – Available on day one with PC Game Pass

Face bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter where your main objective is to take back the city of Tertium. Choose how you want to do it: be a seasoned veteran of the Imperial army, a snarky outsider, or a fiery zealot. Your decision will determine your traits and skills, so make sure to customize your character in the best way possible.

Megalan 11

November 30 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

After a failed landing, you and the other four members of your rescue crew found yourselves on a planet with a harsh environment. Find ways to survive this world, and make sure to find a way to escape the place as soon as possible, as you only have 11 days to do it.

Warp Drive

December 1 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Warp Drive puts the racing game to a whole new level. Race beyond the conventional racing tracks you know by driving on the ceiling, jumping huge canyons, driving up waterfalls, and even teleporting!

Sword of the Vagrant

December 1

Play as Vivian in this 2D action RPG, where you can try combo chains, charge attacks, and special skills. To secure your victory, make sure to improve your character using new equipment and abilities as you move forward.

The Callisto Protocol

December 2 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

Take the role of Jacob Lee, an inmate of Black Iron Prison on the moon Callisto, in this survival horror filled with tension and brutality. Escape the Black Iron Prison as soon as possible before the bloodthirsty monster that has already killed the others reaches you.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

December 2 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

Forge alliances with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Wolverine in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which is set on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. The tactical RPG puts you in the role of The Hunter who needs to lead seasoned heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors as a team called Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense.

Need for Speed Unbound

December 2

Complete races and driving challenges while avoiding the police to reach your main goal: The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. Enjoy this game’s precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your unique style, exclusive fits, and vibrant global soundtrack.