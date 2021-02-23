Microsoft has revealed the interesting lineup of titles available for March 2021 Games with Gold. “Interesting”.

Unlike last month’s offerings – back when Microsoft was trying to double the price of Xbox Live Gold – the March 2021 Games with Gold selection reverts back to the traditional four games instead of five.

Here are your March 2021 Games with Gold:

Warface Breakout

Become the ultimate mercenary of tomorrow in Warface: Breakout, a tactical online first-person shooter where tight gunplay and strategic team cooperation define the high-stakes PvP experience. Engage in fierce gunfights, make split-second decisions and master a vast arsenal of weapons to outsmart your opponents and secure victory.

Viscous Attack Llama Apocalypse

The world’s best mass llama-slaughter roguelike-lite-ish couch co-op top-down twin-stick shooter! VALA is a frantic top-down shooter where you remotely pilot an endless supply of mechs from your ocean carrier offshore of the apocalypse, fighting through the llama hordes to take down The Llamanati.

Metal Slug 3

METAL SLUG 3 is an action game released by SNK in 2000. It is actually the fourth entry in the METAL SLUG Series of games. Players will be able to use four different characters as they take to the battlefield with an array of weaponry.

Port Royale 3