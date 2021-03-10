In a new update to the Microsoft Store, you’ll now easily be able to see which languages a game supports. As detailed in an Xbox Wire news post.

With a newly implemented languages label, that shows which languages a game supports at a glance, finding games in your preferred language has become easier than ever.

“In-game language information is being collected for three elements of the gaming experience – a title’s interface, audio and subtitles – across 27 languages.” The post by Briana Roberts, Microsoft Senior Program Manager reads.

Thanks to this update to make Xbox more accessible “you can easily see which languages a game supports, making it easier to decide if you’d like to purchase or play that title.”







The crisp interface is made even easier to use, as “the language you select as the default for your console will surface to the top of the list; you won’t have to scroll.”