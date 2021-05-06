Xbox support is currently reporting problems for a few Xbox Live features, notably the Store, Cloud Gaming, and Forza Horizon 4.

The outage to the Xbox Store, which means you might not be able to purchase games, subscriptions, or accessories right now, was first detected at 18:21 today and has been ongoing since. They have been working on the issue as of 19:35 but we are still pending a resolution.

For cloud gaming, “You may have trouble starting cloud games or be unexpectedly disconnected from a game after it begins.” according to Xbox support. This has been an issue since 18:07, but an “all clear” has been given at 19:35. Despite this, the service is still classed as limited, rather than up and running.

For games, issues have been detected in Forza Horizon 4, which may even struggle to launch as of 17:42 today. Xbox is aware of this and “close to resolving the issue” as of 19:38, but a full resolution is still pending. You may also have trouble playing your digital games right now, but an “all clear” has been issued as of 19:38.

We will update this article as the situation updates.