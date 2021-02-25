If you’re having trouble signing into your Xbox, you’re not alone. Xbox Live appears to be down for everyone right now. The Xbox Live Status page indicates that core services are affected and it includes creating a new account and joining Xbox Live-enabled games.

The issue started around 8:15 PM UK time and Microsoft notes:

You may not be able to sign-in to your Xbox profile, may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available.

So if you’re like me and was wondering why an hour ago you’d keep getting signed out of your account repeatedly, take comfort in knowing it’s not a hardware problem with your Xbox and the issue is being worked on.

Microsoft is currently working on the issue.

I hope Microsoft improves the reliability of Xbox Live services to avoid such outages in the future.