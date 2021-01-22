Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold online subscription could see a price hike to $60.

Reported by VGC, two unverified images of Xbox Live Gold subscription cards were posted on Reddit that showed an increased “estimated retail price” of $60 for just six months of access.

At the time of writing, Xbox Live Gold currently costs half the supposed new price at $30 per six months. The online subscription service once had a 12 month option for customers that was priced at $60, but the option was discontinued.

When the option was discontinued, rumours circulated that the entire online service was about to be killed off as the Xbox Game Pass subscription service’s popularity skyrocketed. However, Microsoft has confirmed that the service is here to stay.

Xbox Live Gold currently gives subscribers access to online play, discounts on games and four free games a month with Games with Gold. However, Xbox users can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which gives players Gold, Game Pass, Game Pass PC, EA Play and Project xCloud access for $45 every three months.

There’s no proof that these ramped up XBL prices are real as all pictures are currently unverified. However, we’ve reached out to Microsoft for comment.