Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass see record numbers amid Coronavirus

Microsoft has seen record numbers for both Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass amid worldwide self-isolation due to Coronavirus.

Xbox services have seen huge increases in usage over the weeks plagued by the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to a 775% increase in Microsoft cloud services.

“As people look to gaming for social connection, we’re seeing record numbers across Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Live, and Mixer,” Microsoft revealed.

“To streamline moderation and ensure the best experience for our community, we’re making small adjustments. We’ve temporarily turn off the ability to upload custom gamerpics, club pic, and club backgrounds.”

While the pandemic continues to spread worldwide, Microsoft is working to improve Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass stability to encourage people to stay indoors.

“We’re actively monitoring performance and usage trends to ensure we’re optimizing services for gamers worldwide,” Microsoft continued.

“At the same time, we’re taking proactive steps to plan for high-usage periods, which includes taking prudent measures with our publishing partners to deliver higher-bandwidth activities like game updates during off-peak hours.”