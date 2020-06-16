The Xbox June 2020 update is now available for all Xbox One consoles and includes improvements to your digital game library, verification for Official Clubs, and more.

The new update adds overlays to game tiles in My Games & Apps, Home, and Guide so that you’ll find it easier to work out where a game comes from. This means you’ll be able to work out if you got a game through Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Games with Gold, or even from EA Access.

Another new feature of the Xbox June 2020 update is that you can now easily see your memberships, with the addition of a special badge next to your Gamertag in both Home and in the Guide. Badges will vary based on whether you’re a member of Xbox Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC, Game Pass Ultimate, and/or Xbox Live Gold.

As a nice bonus, when you join Xbox Game Pass for the first time, you’ll find the Xbox Game Pass content block at the very top of your Xbox One dashboard so you can dive right into the Game Pass action.

Last, but not least, Official Clubs now have a special verification badge. This badge will only be applied to Clubs created and managed by game developers and their community managers, so you can easily tell if you’re looking at verified information from an official source or not.

For more information, you can check out the official Xbox Wire post regarding the Xbox June 2020 update here. You can also follow Xbox Insider on Twitter and join the Xbox Insider subreddit for more insights into what’s next for Xbox.