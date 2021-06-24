During the most recent Dropped Frames podcast, Microsoft’s head of gaming, Phil Spencer, revealed that another Killer Instinct game is a possibility.

“There are so many good games in our catalogue that we’d love to revisit” Spencer revealed in the podcast after a mob formed in the chat asking for information about a future Killer Instinct game.

“The response when we redid KI at the launch of Xbox One was fantastic” Spencer continued, before alluding to why we’ve not seen another Killer Instinct game since 2013 by saying “not everybody inside of the Xbox org kind of saw what that game could become.”

Thankfully for fans of the fighting game series, it’s not been entirely forgotten about as Spencer went on to say that “Matt [Booty, Xbox Game Studios Head] and I have discussed many times KI and where we’d like to go with it, and it’s not out of our minds, we might be out of our minds, but it’s in our hearts and in our minds that we want to continue to do something with KI.”

“It is about finding the right team and the right opportunity” Spencer continued, satiating the mob that formed in the podcasts chat with that morsel of information. “It’s not due to any lack of desire on our part that we’re not doing more with KI because we love the franchise and the community response.”

While any future Killer Instinct game might be a long way off from the sounds of this candid interview, another game in the franchise is at least on the table when the right people appear, so we can optimistically look forward to that.