After the LEGO Star Wars and Doctor Strange-inspired Xbox controllers and consoles, Xbox is now giving away custom “Ms. Marvel” Xbox Series S console and wireless controller. From June 2 to 23, Xbox will be accepting entries from fans who will retweet the official Xbox Sweepstakes tweet and follow the game mechanics.

Winners will receive Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel-inspired Xbox Series S console and wireless controller. The controller comes with a purple top case adorned with the superhero’s logo and some creative lines of doodles. The console, on the other hand, boasts the comic-like form of Ms. Marvel and lots of colorful elements as a nod to the character’s love for creative doodling.

The Marvel Studios original series, which will stream on June 8 on Disney+, features Jersey City’s Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager who’s having a hard time fitting in at home and in school. Kamala’s parents’ pressure to push her to focus on her studies makes things more complicated for her. Thankfully, just like any average teen, Kamala has her own outlets to still enjoy life: games and fan-fiction scribe. These hobbies are enough to make her world interesting until she unexpectedly develops a superpower capability one day. With the new power she possesses, she gets to live the life she always wanted and follow in the footsteps of her superhero models. But, of course, as Uncle Ben used to say, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Follow the story of Ms. Marvel and witness how our Muslim superhero will use both her imagination and superpowers to take down the world’s evils. Joining Iman Vellani are Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.