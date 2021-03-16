Xbox Insiders get a new ‘Suspend my game’ button to speed up downloads

Xbox Insiders get a new ‘Suspend my game’ button to help speed up downloads and free up game associated bandwidth.

Have your Series S|X games been downloading slower than usual? Wondering where all that bandwidth has gone to? Fret no longer! As Xbox insiders now have access to a ‘suspend my game’ button to speed up downloads. So hopefully soon we will too!

“Hey Xbox Insiders! Did you notice these changes rolling out now? Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick resume-able on Series X|S).” Engineering lead at Xbox, Eden Marie, announced on Twitter.

With modern games reaching some gargantuan sizes upwards of 100GB, anything to help download speed is undoubtedly a godsend, especially with so many to choose from on the likes of Xbox Game Pass.

It’s unclear how much of an effect this will have, but it will no doubt vary from game to game depending on it’s allocated bandwidth taken from downloading.

The feature is still currently in testing through the Xbox Insider program. So there’s no word on a potential release date for this ever so useful button.