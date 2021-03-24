After reverting an Xbox Live price increase, and promising to make free-to-play mean free, Xbox Insiders finally have good on that promise.

Announced on Twitter by Xbox Insider themselves, the update that arrived today makes some multiplayer features a lot more accessible, without the need for Xbox Live Gold.

The new features, available to Insiders in Alpha Skip Ahead & Alpha, make multiplayer in Free-to-play games, looking for Groups, and Party Chat on Xbox, no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership.

There’s no word on when the rest of us will get this change as of yet, but with how benevolent of a deal this is, we’re hoping this update can arrive soon.

Xbox Insiders in Alpha Skip Ahead & Alpha today we are flighting some new features. Multiplayer in Free-to-play games, Looking 4 Groups and Party Chat on Xbox no longer requires an Xbox Live Gold membership as we flight and test these service changes ahead of general availability — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) March 24, 2021

These changes may be coming as part of the rebranding towards Xbox network, which we’ve seen hints of in the past few days, where Xbox Live Gold potentially becomes its own unique service.