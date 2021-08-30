Xbox has announced today that they’ve signed a “multi-year partnership with the FA” to become the “Official Gaming Partner of the England National Teams.”

As part of this new deal with The Football Association (The FA), Xbox will be championing the freshly announced partnership message of “When Everybody Plays, We All Win,” to support diversity and inclusivity in both Xbox and The FA.

According to the announcement, we’ll see this commitment through a “grassroots gaming campaign with The FA, bringing exciting experiences for football and gaming fans across the UK.”

With Xbox now partnering England’s National Teams of the Lionesses, the eLions, and the Three Lions, as well as their home Wembley Stadium, we’re likely to see a lot more Xbox branding about, much to the dismay of those playing football games on PlayStation next year who are adamant that the console war is still going strong.

In a trailer announcing this partnership, Xbox illuminated Wembley Stadium with their trademark green alongside logo’s for both Xbox and The Three Lions, giving us a glimpse of the “grassroots gaming campaign.”