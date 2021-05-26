Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be getting their hands on four games for free throughout June’s Games with Gold, with a total value of $79.96.

Once again, Xbox has revealed a rather mixed lineup for Games with Gold for June, but just like in past months, there should hopefully be something to interest you from the variety of genre’s that’ll be worth picking up for more than it just being free.

The Kings Bird – June 1st to June 30th

The Kings Bird is an artistic momentum-based platformer with precise physics-based movement. With tightly focused gameplay design, a purely visual story and a great visual style to boot, The Kings Bird received critical acclaim for a reason.

Shadows: Awakening – June 16th to July 15th

In Shadows: Awaken you take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm to consume souls in this isometric RPG. With consumed souls able to become puppets and transformed into, Shadows: Awakening has some interesting gameplay charm to go along with the challenging combat.

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum – June 1st to June 15th

Sticking around for only half the month, the classic NeoGeo Battle Coliseum will be available through Xbox’s backwards compatibility. This 2v2 tag-team fighter lets you play with all your favourite NeoGeo characters and beat the ever-living daylights out of the ones you don’t like so much.

Injustice: Gods Among Us June 16th or June 30th

As one fighting game leaves depart Games with Gold for June, another takes its place, with Injustice: Gods Among Us arriving mid-month. This fighter pits DC’s iconic superheroes and villains against one another through a twisted story where Superman goes rogue and turns villainous.