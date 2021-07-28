As we approach the start of another month there’s as always, another haul of Games with Gold games that are free to enjoy for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members.

Competing against the rather lacklustre PlayStation Plus lineup for August, Xbox has delivered a varied selection of games for Games with Gold, as always, so hopefully at least one of them will strike your fancy this month. Even if they’re not your thing, they are free, so it’s just silly not to pick them up!

Without further ado, here are the Games with Gold coming this August, and when in the month you can add them to your collection.

Darksiders III – August 1st – August 31st

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action-adventure where players assume the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. After the last two horsemen didn’t exactly put an end to the whole demonic war thing, it’s up to Fury to bring balance to the forces that now ravage the earth.

Yooka-Laylee – August 16th – September 15th

With huge beautiful worlds to explore, a colourful cast of characters to interact with, and a vault load of collectables to gather, Yooka-Laylee harkens back to the golden age of platforming where Banjo-Kazooie was king. Using Yooka and Laylee’s arsenal of platforming abilities it’s up to you to thwart corporate creep Capital B, while of course hunting down all the secrets and surprises.

Lost Planet 3 – August 1st – August 15th

With a harsher frigid wasteland of an environment to contend with, Lost Planet 3 dives deeper into the lore of the franchise as a prequel, where you discover the hidden trusts and colonial history of E.D.N. III. With sidequests, equipment upgrading, and RPG mechanics sprinkled throughout there’s a rich story experience buried within Lost Planet 3’s snowdrift if you’re after some 2013 third-person shooter action.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves – August 16th – August 31st

As the ninth and final instalment in the Fatal Fury series of games, Garou: Mark of the Wolves lets you fight the series’ cast of characters for one last time. With a new “Tactical Offense Position,” as well as a “Just Defend” system of counterattacking, SNK made sure to spice up the series’ last entry to give it a proper send-off.