Xbox gave Bethesda head Todd Howard a unique achievement to celebrate award

Xbox created a personalised achievement for head of Bethesda Game Studios Todd Howard.

Revealed by Howard in the blog post revealing Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media, the Bethesda head detailed previous encounters with Xbox to explain why the company had agreed to sell.

From the development of Morrowind’s only console port on the original Xbox to “bringing mods to consoles with Fallout 4, now over a billion downloads, to the latest technologies fueling Xbox Series X/S“, Howard recounted the two companies’ relationship over the years.

However, by far the most endearing anecdote discussed through the blog post was how Xbox helped Todd Howard celebrate his lifetime achievement award at GDC 2016.

“When I received the Lifetime Achievement Award at GDC, I joked in my acceptance “I wonder how many achievement points this one is worth?” At the end of the ceremony, some good friends from Microsoft congratulated me and said they’d find out,” Howard wrote.

“A few months later I was given a code to a game they had created, named after me and locked to my account. When ran, it unlocks a single achievement – “Lifetime – 1000pts.” It still sits in my list when I check, and I smile every time.”

Todd Howard will still be the head of Bethesda Game Studios after the Xbox Acquisition. With Microsoft keen to keep more of a hands off approach compared to their past antics with studios such as Lionhead, it’ll be interesting to see the future of these studios.