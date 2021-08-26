As we come towards the end of another month we’re, as always, treated with another collection of Games With Gold to look forward to and this month doesn’t look too bad.

Xbox’s Games With Gold offerings aren’t always stellar collections that knock it out of the park, but thankfully this month there’s a good smattering of games both new and old to look forward to throughout September.

Warhammer: Chaosbane – September 1st to 30th

In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you must rise up to face the Chaos hordes. Playing solo or with up to four players in local or online co-op, choose a hero from four character classes and prepare for epic battles wielding some of the most powerful artefacts of the Old World.

Zone of the Enders HD Collection – September 1st to 15th

The Zone of the Enders HD Collection marks the return of two fan favourite PS2 games from Hideo Kojima, Zone of the Enders and its sequel Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner. Featuring the engrossing storytelling of Hideo Kojima and big ol’ robot fights, what’s not to love about this classic remaster?

Mulaka – September 16th to October 15th

In Mulaka you can dive into northern Mexico’s breathtaking landscapes playing as a Sukurúame – a Tarahumara shaman renowned for their impressive running abilities – while you fight back the foulness corrupting the land while drawing upon the powers of demigods.

Samurai Shodown II – September 16th to September 30th

Sadly Samurai Shodown II isn’t the sequel to 2019’s Samurai Shodown that’s surprisingly being announced as a Games With Gold title, but it does still look plenty fun. For this classic 1994 game they’ve licked their wounds, improved their techniques, and now they’re back! The world’s 15 fiercest warriors clang steel in a fast and furious fest of fencing festivities. Use new characters and new feints of Fury to hack, slice, dice and Julien fry your way to victory.