Microsoft has unveiled the May line up of Games with Gold featuring a variety of genres to strike the fancy of Xbox Live Gold members.

With 4000 gamerscore on the line and just shy of $80 in value, it’s another decent month for Xbox Live Gold members, as has come to be expected.

Armello

Mixing together card building and board games, Armello is a character-building RPG with plenty that makes it unique. As a hero from one of the clans of Armello, you’ll quest, scheme, hire agents, explore, vanquish monsters, cast spells and face off against other players, as you fight to become King or Queen of Armello.

Dungeons 3

Later in the month on May 16th, the real-time strategy dungeon builder Dungeons 3 will become available. As the dungeon lord, it’s up to you to amass the forces of evil into an army to take on the overworld and vanquish the do-gooders once and for all.

Lego Batman

Available through backwards compatibility, this months Games with Gold brings back the classic Lego Batman as the triumph of this months collection. As the dynamic duo, it’s up to you to build, drive, swing, and fight your way through Gotham to take down the series icons villains.

Tropico 4

Lastly, on May 16th, you can become the all-powerful ruler El Presidente as you take command over your very own small island nation. From your lavish abode, it’s up to you to manage foreign interests, natural disasters and the fill of the people as you test your political mettle.