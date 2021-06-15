As if the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase wasn’t enough, there’s an Xbox Games Showcase: Extended event taking place on June 17th that will be hosted by Kinda Funny Xcast’s Parris Lilly.

As revealed in a tweet by host Parris Lilly, the event will air at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST on the 17th of June and will feature conversations with some of the developers behind titles revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Notably, Ninja Theory is announced for one of these conversations in the tweet, however, they didn’t appear in the main Xbox showcase event. With Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and the mysterious Project: Mara in the works, there might just be some juicy reveals or details at the event.

Alongside Ninja Theory, we can also expect to see conversations with Double Fine, Obsidian, Rare, “and dev partners from around the world,” so hopefully there will be plenty to look forward to.

Excited to announce I am the host for Xbox Games Showcase: Extended Airing on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 AM PT. Featuring conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and dev partners from around the world! pic.twitter.com/jeaQ3OtiZm — Parris (@vicious696) June 13, 2021

We don’t know yet if this Xbox Games Showcase: Extended event will be another that’s chock full of new reveals, or if there’ll be more information about revealed games, but in any case, we’ll endeavour to report on what goes on.