Microsoft has revealed that the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase will take on July 23rd.

The upcoming livestream will show off a wealth of first-party Xbox titles coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the still unannounced Xbox Series S.

While not much is known about the just-announced Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft has confirmed that Halo Infinite will be at the show with full gameplay for the first time ever.

With Halo Infinite being a launch title for Microsoft’s next-gen machines, the Xbox Games Showcase may even treat us to the release date of the upcoming console. Seeing as it’s launching with a Halo game, it’s probably November.

Microsoft’s next-gen livestream will be preceded by a Summer Games Fest Xbox showcase by Geoff Keighley. The Summer Games Fest stream will take place at 8am PT whilst the Xbox Showcase will start at 9am PT.

As for other games we can expect to see at the showcase, Turn 10 Studios’ Forza Motorsport 8 is likely to show after multiple years of development; Xbox’s new studio The Initiative is reported to reveal their debut game and we should see the next project from Playground Games. Is it Fable?