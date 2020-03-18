Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, a new way for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to get even more with their monthly subscription.

Revealed by Xbox Head of Gaming Services Marketing Ben Decker, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks will provide Ultimate members with exclusive member-only benefits.

The new service initiative launches today and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can expect the following Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks:

Phantasy Star Online 2: Enter the world of one of Japan’s biggest online RPGs with a special content bundle, which includes unique emotes, in-game cosmetics including an Xbox jacket, a gold ticket Mission Pass and in-game currency with a Meseta Crystal. Available to members in the US and Canada only. (Unless you change your console region.) World of Tanks: Mercenaries: A global multiplayer free-to-play game dedicated to tank warfare in the mid-20th century. Start your journey with three powerful tanks and more! Sea of Thieves: The essential pirate experience, from sailing and fighting to exploring and looting – everything you need to live the pirate life and become a legend in your own right. With Perks, you get a free Ori-inspired Ancestral Sails, Figurehead, Hull, and Flag to adorn your ship. Smite: Become divine in the #1 MOBA on Xbox, with a bundle that unlocks five Gods, special character skins and voice packs so you can ride into the battle of the Gods in style. With Smite, join a community of 30 million players and defend your portal in showdowns in the Collesium.

“When we launched Xbox Game Pass in June 2017, we did so with the goal of creating a membership that provides the best value in gaming,” said Decker. “Our members have told us they love discovering new games but they also want new in-game content. Through Perks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will now regularly receive new benefits including DLC, in-game content and more – all free and included with membership.”