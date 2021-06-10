Xbox has announced today that from their 23 studios worldwide, they’re expecting to release at least one new first-party game each quarter onto Xbox Game Pass.

The news arrived via the Xbox Wire, in a post that detailed the successes and future of Xbox Game Pass, including how it’ll hopefully be coming to TV screens in the future.

Not only is Xbox “working with global TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience directly into internet-connected televisions,” as the post detailed, but Xbox is also exploring “new subscription offerings” for Xbox Game Pass so more players than ever can experience the service.

The post sadly didn’t detail what these new subscriptions might be, but a cloud exclusive service for TV’s and mobile devices is one likely possibility. Cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is also set to expand its reach later this year, as it launches in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan.

PC gamers will also be getting cloud gaming directly through the Xbox App later this year. When the feature does arrive, it should be better than ever, with the post detailing that Microsoft’s data centres are in the “final stages” of updating to the Xbox Series X.

“Microsoft is all in on gaming” ? Hear from @SatyaNadella and @XboxP3 why Xbox’s mission to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet is a priority for Microsoft. Read the full Q&A here: https://t.co/oHbKCvOdQZ pic.twitter.com/UjR2E6HTg7 — Xbox (@Xbox) June 10, 2021

If you want to know more about what Xbox is up to, then we’re only a few days away from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13th, a show that’ll likely include Fable, Forza Motorsport, Halo Infinite, and even possibly Battlefield 2042.